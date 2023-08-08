Delhi Services Bill Triumphs In RS With 131 Votes, Defeating I.N.D.I.A Bloc | Highlights

In a resounding victory for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the contentious Delhi Services Bill secured passage in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, marking a significant milestone for the government. The bill's triumph came as it garnered an overwhelming 131 votes in favour, while the opposition coalition 'I.N.D.I.A,' comprised of 26 parties, managed only 102 votes against it. Here is the highlight of the rocky session of the Upper House regarding the Bill:

Amit Shah presents bill in Rajya Sabha

The Delhi Services Bill, which had already been approved by the Lok Sabha, was presented for discussion and voting in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling alliance faced the challenge of garnering support from a diverse range of political entities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presented the bill, underscored its crucial objective of ensuring a "corruption-free administration in the national capital."

As the debate unfolded, Shah refuted the opposition's allegations and assured that the bill remained compliant with the Supreme Court's order. He emphatically stated, "The bill doesn't violate the Supreme Court order...it is constitutionally valid and it does not violate the Supreme Court judgment from any angle."

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shah highlighted their evolution and actions, stating, "Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no Chief Ministers had any problems...In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'... Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right... AAP was born after opposing Congress. They used almost three tons of offensive words against Congress and came into existence. And today they are seeking support from Congress to oppose this bill."

Amit Shah also engaged in a pointed exchange with the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, asserting that their collaborative efforts would not deter Prime Minister Modi's political ascendancy. He proclaimed, "They have got together because they know nothing can happen if they will fight solo. But even if they bring 4-5 more parties with them, still PM Modi will become the PM in the upcoming elections."

RS Chairman Dhankhar schools TMC MP Derek O'Brien

During a vigorous debate on the Delhi Services Bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized TMC member Derek O'Brien for what he deemed as engaging in "theatrical" behaviour within the chamber with the intention of garnering publicity.

Dhankhar's strong reaction emerged when O'Brien declined to limit his speech to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and instead launched a barrage of accusations against the central government.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Dhankhar chastised O'Brien, stating, "This has become your habit. You are doing this as part of a strategy. You think you will enjoy publicity outside. You ravaged this House. Sit down."

In an exasperated tone, Dhankhar questioned O'Brien's motivations, asking whether he was engaging in theatrics and whether such tactics were consistent with his oath as a parliamentarian. The Chairman emphasised that such tactics do not yield positive results and criticised O'Brien's focus on personal publicity.

As the commotion between Derek and the members of the treasury benches continued, the Chair intervened. However, despite attempts to restore order, O'Brien once again rose to speak, prolonging the uproar. Frustrated by the ongoing disruption, the Chairman rose from his seat and requested O'Brien to exit the chamber, deeming his conduct as highly inappropriate.

Opposition attacks govt

During the deliberations on the Bill, members of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, representing the opposition, launched scathing criticisms against the central government's stance on the legislation.

Kicking off the debate, Abhishek Singhvi, a prominent Congress leader and renowned lawyer, denounced the Delhi Services Bill as "unconstitutional" and "anti-democratic." He rallied all opposition parties to stand against it, cautioning that the repercussions of such a measure could extend beyond the current circumstances, suggesting that a future threat to federalism could emerge.

Raghav Chadha, the leader of the AAP, which governs Delhi, delivered a fiery rebuke, branding the bill a "political fraud" and "constitutional sin." Chadha claimed that the legislation was aimed at eroding the authority of an elected government in the national capital.

Javed Ali Khan of the Samajwadi Party chimed in, expressing concerns over the potential implications of the bill. He contended that if the bill were to pass, the chief minister's status could be diminished to a level even lower than that of a municipal corporation chairman.

Adding his voice to the chorus of criticism, RJD member Manoj Jha labelled the bill as regressive. He argued that the creation of a quorum under the chief minister's chairmanship would effectively undermine the concept of an elected government.

'Delhi Services Bill correct:' Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in RS

Amidst the uproar and vehement objections from the Opposition, a surprising voice emerged in support of the Delhi Services Bill. Ranjan Gogoi, a former Chief Justice of India and current Member of Parliament lent his endorsement to the legislation during discussions in the Rajya Sabha.

"What is pending before the Supreme Court is the validity of the ordinance, and what the house is debating is the validity of the law. The two questions referred to a constitution bench and have nothing to do with what is being debated in the House. The bill is completely legal," he said.

He added that the Central government's ordinance as it stands today cannot be said to be an overreach against the Supreme Court judgment. "There is no question of overreaching...The Parliament has all the right to make laws for Union Territories like Delhi. If the legislative power of the Parliament is not in dispute, we cannot say that the ordinance is bad in law," Gogoi added.

MPs alleged forgery

A group of five Rajya Sabha MPs alleged signature forgery regarding a motion introduced by MP Chadha for the establishment of a proposed Select Committee concerning the bill.

Among the MPs who have expressed objections are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin, and Sudhanshu Trivedi from the BJP, M Thambidurai representing AIADMK, and Sasmit Patra of BJD. Together, they have contended that their names were added to Chadha's motion without their explicit consent. This collective assertion prompted AIADMK's Thambidurai to formally communicate his concerns to RS Chairman Dhankhar. In a written communication, Thambidurai highlighted the apparent forgery of his signature and informed the Chairman that he had not provided authorization for his name to be included.

Delhi Services Bill successfully passes in Rajya Sabha

In response to the demand for a division on the Delhi services issue by the Opposition, voting took place within the Upper House. The outcome revealed that 131 votes were cast in favour of the Bill, while 102 votes were registered against it. This result marks a significant triumph for the NDA government as the bill secured the necessary support for its passage.