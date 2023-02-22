Delhi Snoopgate: Feedback Unit Kept 'Secret Service Fund' In Chest That Opened With 2 Keys

In a massive development in the Delhi snoopgate case, Republic Media Network has accessed documents regarding how the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, functioned. Sources also suggested the 'secret service fund' was kept in a chest and Rs 5 lakh was paid to different sources and agencies.

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the FBU set up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly collected "political intelligence" and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

According to sources, the 'secret service fund' was stored in a chest that could only be accessed by turning two keys concurrently. A letter written by an FBU official in 2016 also stated that the cash payments were made for secret operations to sources and the details were kept in an unofficial register.

Home Ministry grants CBI sanction to prosecute Sisodia in 'collection of political intelligence' case

This development comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in a communication to Delhi's Lieutenant governor's office conveyed granting of sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant).

L-G Vinai Saxena had earlier approved the CBI's request for prosecution sanction and forwarded it to the MHA. The central agency had sought sanction to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Sisodia, who is the chief of the Vigilance department under which AAP created FBU in 2015.

"This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was allegedly being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU," the sources had said.

Meanwhile, Sisodia has rejected the charges. "Filing bogus cases against one's rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. The more AAP will grow, the more the number of cases that will be filed against us," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.