Delhi: Suspended Opposition MPs Continue To Stage Their 50-hour Protest Against Govt

As the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament faces disruptions and adjournments, suspended Opposition MPs continue to stage their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex in Delhi. Notably, a total of 27 MPs of Parliament's both Houses have been suspended for their "unruly behaviour". Out of these suspended 27 MPs, twenty-three are Rajya Sabha members while the rest 4 MPs are Lok Sabha members.

Speaking about his protest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh who was suspended on Wednesday for the remainder of the week for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on Wednesday, said, "Today is the third day of my Dharna. I am on the Parliament’s premises sitting below the Gandhi statue."

Stating that everyone knows why he was suspended, Sanjay Singh said, "75 people have died in Gujarat after drinking poisonous alcohol. This happened in Gujarat where BJP is ruling for the last 27 years. I was raising this issue in Parliament but I was suspended. Right now I am still on the Parliament’s premises and the protest will continue."

Delhi | Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex



Total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament

A total of twenty-three Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session for their misconduct in the Upper House. On Thursday, 3 MPs--Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Pathak and Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan were expelled from the Upper House. Prior to this, AAP's Sanjay Singh was also suspended for throwing paper at the RS chair. In addition to this, 19 MPs were suspended on Tuesday from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'. Notably, all of these MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week only.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, July 25, four Congress MPs were also expelled from the Lok Sabha for the duration of the Monsoon Session due to their disruptive behaviour. Following their suspension, the Lok Sabha members Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan continued to demonstrate at Gate 1 of the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Notably, a 50-hour long sit-in protest by the suspended opposition MPs began in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue within Parliament grounds and is expected to end by 12:00 PM, Friday.