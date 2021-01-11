Delhi Top Cops Meet Protesting Farmers Ahead Of SC Hearing On Centre's Farm Laws

Top officials of the Delhi police including DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met with the farmers union representatives, who have been protesting in the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

The meeting was held a day before the Supreme Court's crucial hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Farm Laws and on issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continued to demonstrate against the Central agriculture reforms for the 47th consecutive day without any breakthrough, despite holding several rounds of meetings with the government officials. If the Centre does not budge, farmers have decided to celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of the newly introduced agriculture laws and a massive tractor rally on January 26 towards Delhi.

Farmers remain adamant

The tractor rally called by the Sanyuta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions began from the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad to Palwal in Haryana through the expressway. Security has been beefed up at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, as per the Noida police. Apart from the January 26 rally, the unions are also expected to launch hold marches towards the Governors' Houses in different States on January 23.

The farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government, rejecting clause-to-clause discussion on the laws as their one-point demand was a repeal of the laws. The next round of talks between the farmers and Centre is scheduled on January 15.

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

