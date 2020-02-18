Delhi Transport Min Assures AAP Dedicated To Provide Free Metro Rides For Women

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who retained his previous ministerial position in the new term assured that the AAP is dedicated to their promises. He also assured that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) will remain committed to their free metro ride scheme for women in the national capital.

Last year in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that women will be able to ride free of cost on public transport. While the free ride scheme was implemented in the DTC and cluster buses, the same is yet to be implemented for Delhi metros.

On the government's new promises

According to Gahlot, they have already started working and their focus will be on the promises/guarantees that they made in the elections. The 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' was released before the elections. The list of guarantees include:

1. To plant over two crore trees to make Delhi green

2. To free the city from the web of wires and to provide electricity to each household through an underground cable. The party has also promised 24-hour pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years.

3. To give world-class education facility to each child in Delhi.

4. Promises better health facilities to all.

5. To have the biggest and cheapest transport facility. He has promised over 11,000 buses and 500-km metro stretch in the city.

6. To control air pollution in the city.

7. To make Delhi garbage-free in the next five years.

8. To make the city safer for women. In the card, Kejriwal has promised to deploy 'Mahila Marshals' in Delhi

9. To provide proper water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorized colonies.

10. To give 'Pucca' houses to the people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahi Makan' scheme.

Victory for AAP

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections with a whopping majority of 62 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly. The remaining eight seats were bagged by BJP, while the Congress secured none.

(with inputs from agencies)