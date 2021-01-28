'Delhi Violence A Result Of Desperate Attempts By Congress,' Alleges Karnataka Minister

Holding the Congress party responsible for the mayhem that was witnessed by Delhi on Republic Day, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday slammed the grand-old party for 'instigating the naive farmers against the Government.' Taking to Twitter, Sriramulu also urged the Centre to hold the perpetrators accountable saying, "The heart-wrenching attacks on the police personnel and the National Flag at the Red Fort should never be tolerated. The miscreants and the instigators should be punished by law," said B Sriramulu.

"The Delhi violence is evidently a result of the desperate attempts by Congress to cause anarchy at the Capital. It is a result of the opposition leaders instigating the naive farmers against the Government," the Karnataka health minister tweeted. "I condemn the unjustifiable violence during the tractor rally in the Capital. I urge to the Central Government to hold the perpetrators accountable," he added.

Delhi Police form special teams to nab rioters

On Republic Day, shock gripped the nation as thousands of farmers who had promised to hold a peaceful tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day within the national capital turned rogue waving swords and sticks and disregarding their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. Violence broke out as the farmers with their tractors broke through the barricades and cemented barriers with the Delhi Police spearheading into action unleashing tear gas and trying to reign the situation in control.

However, the situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism, nearly 394 police personnel sustained injuries while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

The Delhi Police has formed 9 teams to crack down on those responsible for the violence. As per sources, officers of the level of ACP will lead each of the 9 teams to nab the vandals. They would also be given half a company of paramilitary under their command to search down these rioters.

(With Agency Inputs)