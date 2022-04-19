Delhi Violence: AAP Alleges Prime Accused In Jahangirpuri Riot A BJP Leader; Shares Proof

After the Delhi Police exposed the role of prime accused Ansar in court in the Jahangirpuri violence case, stating that he had reached the Shobha Yatra with five people and sparked violence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Ansar is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, showing a picture of the riot-accused wearing a saffron cap. Moments ago, AAP leader Atishi also made the same allegation by tweeting a few images.

In a press conferense, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP has got the riots done."

On the other hand, Atishi tweeted:

Accused Ansar 'reached Shobha Yatra, sparked violence', says Police

The order of the court quoted the prosecution as saying, "The procession comprised of nearly 400 to 500 people, one chariot, two vehicles of sound system, 50-60 two-wheelers and various devotees. The procession was initially peaceful but at around 6 pm, one person namely Ansar came with 4 to 5 associates and started arguing with members of the procession. The arguments culminated into stone-pelting, stampede. Though the police tried to pacify the situation, but the stone-pelting and raising of slogans gained momentum."

While sending Ansar and co-accused Saleem to police custody for two days, the court ruled, "The role of each accused has to be ascertained in detail in order to trace the entire chain of the incident. Further, the weapons used and their illegal sources have to be unearthed. It is further stated that the investigation is at a very nascent stage and the remaining accused persons are yet to be apprehended. Further, the sustained interrogation of the accused is required to ascertain the complete conspiracy and the mastermind behind the same."

Jahangirpuri violence

On April 16, eight police personnel and one civilian were injured after stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the National Capital's Jahangirpuri area. An initial probe had revealed that the procession was peaceful until it crossed the Jama Masjid wherein a person named Ansar, along with his four accomplices, got into an argument with the members of Shobha Yatra and obstructed its movement. Soon after the incident, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol.

An FIR was filed under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in the wake of the violence. The Crime Branch has taken up the case and has constituted 14 teams to investigate the matter from all angles. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana also warned of strict action against rioters and said that the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in the area.

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty