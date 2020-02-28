Delhi Violence: Mayawati Makes A 1984 Riots-comparison; Demands SC Judge Headed Inquiry

In wake of the violence that has gripped the National Capital, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge into the North-East Delhi violence, which she compared to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Violence has continued to escalate in North-east Delhi since February 23 with pro and anti-CAA protesters clashing with each other on the streets. Scores of people have been injured in the violence, with the death toll going up to 39.

READ: Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Shops begin to open; death toll rises to 39

Earlier on Thursday, the BSP chief had also demanded a Supreme Court-supervised probe into the communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi and said that the Centre and the AAP government should pitch in together to compensate people for the loss suffered in the riots.

In the letter to the President, she expressed distress over the situation and drew a comparison between the 1984 riots. She accused the BJP government of failing to fulfill its legal and constitutional duty in the episode and demanded a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. She also called on the President to direct the Central and Delhi government to provide immediate relief to those affected in the violence.

Her letter in Hindi read as, "The violence had caused Delhi to tremble just like it did during the anti-Sikh violence in 1984. In the recent riots, damages to life and property took place which is very serious and sad."

"The negligence of police and administration in the incidents of riots in Delhi are known to all. A high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge should be done into these incidents in Delhi," her letter further read.

READ: Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech by Gandhis, Owaisis; hearing on April 13

Violence grips North-East Delhi

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 34 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on Thursday evening. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, the Home Minister and others met to review the current situation. Paramilitary was called in and on Wednesday Delhi High Court stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace.

READ: IB officer Ankit Sharma stabbed 400 times by multiple people claim autopsy tests: Sources

READ: MHA appoints SN Shrivastava as new Delhi Police Commissioner