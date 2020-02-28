Delhi Violence: Nawab Malik Urges To File Cases Against Provocateurs, Takes On BJP Netas

After AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain was named in the FIR of IB Officer Ankit Sharma's murder, NCP's Nawab Malik quizzed about the arrest of BJP leaders--Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, citing High Court orders. Accusing the BJP-led government of shielding the provocateurs, the NCP leader also questioned the transfer of Judge Muralidhar, who grilled the government over the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

Nawab Malik said, "A case is registered against AAP leader, definitely if someone have any kind of role the case must be registered. But the Court has given an order that a case must be registered against those who made provocative statements, Anurag Thakur, the Central Minister, Kapil Mishra, why is the government is shielding them?" "In the way the High Court judge has taken a stand, the same judge has been transferred to the Punjab HC. Why was this transfer made in such hurry? Court will not allow to make Delhi like 1984 situation. Directions has been given, register case against provocative statements," the NCP leader added.

On Thursday, BJP's Kapil Mishra brazenly accused AAP's leader of murdering Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. He also alleged that Hussain was in constant touch with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Provocation by Mishra, Thakur

On Sunday, post the stone-pelting incident in Maujpur, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, BJP's Kapil Mishra had given a speech where he stated that he gives the police 'three days' to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'. Since then, Delhi has seen the kind of violence not witnessed in the capital for decades, with Mishra's provocation even being discussed in the Delhi High Court's hearing in the matter.

Triggering a row, BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on January 28 egged on participants of an election rally in Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors. At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, shouted desh ke gaddaron ko to which the crowd responded goli maro sa*** ko (shoot down the traitors). Following his sloganeerings, two incidences of gun violence were recorded, one near Jamia Milia Islamia University and the other near Shaheen Bagh.

Delhi High Court on Wednesday announced that it will not allow a repeat of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the national capital, directing Police Commissioner Praveer Ranjan to file FIRs against four BJP leaders, including one MoS Finance Minister. A bench-led bu Justice Murlidhar asked the Delhi Police to examine the videos and revert in a day. On the same night, Justice Murlidhar was transferred to Punjab High Court. On Thursday, Delhi Police told the Delhi High Court that it would need more time to register the FIRs, subsequently getting an extension until April 13.

