Delhi Violence: Owaisi Defends Prime Accused Ansar; 'one-sided Investigation Being Done'

In the aftermath of the Jahangirpuri violence, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday raised questions at the Delhi Police accusing them of being 'mute spectators' during the incident. Addressing a press conference, Owaisi stated that the Shobha Yatra was carried out without prior permission, and questioned why the procession was allowed to carry swords and pistols.

"The procession was taken out without permission. Do such processions contain swords and countrymade pistols? Why were the police silent, were they turned mute and blind?" he asked.

Hitting out at the Centre, Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that 'one-sided' investigation was being carried out and asserted that the responsibility lay with the Modi government.

"Since the time Amit Shah has become the Home Minister, 4 such incidents have happened. Why provocative slogans, hoisting saffron at mosques are becoming habits? A one-sided investigation is being done. Many juveniles are among those arrested. Riots could not have happened without the Centre. The responsibility lies with the Centre. The Home Minister blamed Muslims for the violence, he stands exposed," said Owaisi.

Owaisi defends Ansar, demands inquiry commission

Coming to prime accused Ansar's defense, Owaisi claimed that 'selective action' was being undertaken by the Delhi Police. "That kid Ansar is being arrested. It is a selective arrest and action. I am saying this openly. Delhi police are doing selective action. Ansar is not the accused, he has controlled the mob. Media channels are showing selective things," Owaisi claimed.

"Ansar's neighbors who are Hindu are praising him. They are praising him, they are saying he is a good character," he added.

Demanding an independent inquiry, the AIMIM chief urged that all violence cases should be probed by a sitting HC judge. "Nothing can happen all of a sudden. Check the inquiry reports of several cases. Every time violence happens due to religious processions only. Delhi CP has himself said, no permission was given," he said.

"Hundreds of people have swords in hand. Raising slogans against Muslims in the procession. The government is sitting silent and watching the tamasha. Everyone knows what happened in Haridwar. Provocative languages are being used against Muslims. We are demanding an inquiry commission. All violence cases should be probed by a sitting HC judge," he added.