Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday morning arrived at a polling booth and cast her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. She slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for deceiving the people of Delhi and accused them of doing nothing in terms of development. The BJP leader took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal's 'Kattar Imaandaar' claims highlighting that the entire country has witnessed the corruption that is going on inside the Tihar jail under the Delhi government. The people of Delhi are frustrated and they will respond to AAP’s politics of deceit, she said.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Lekhi said, "I join my hands and appeal to people to come out of their homes to cast their vote as it is our duty to think about our city and our colony. People should oust those who are doing politics of deceit. Delhi will reply to AAP’s politics of deceit. I am from Delhi, and I have seen several governments including this one. Keeping politics aside, we internally favour those who work for Dehli. But the way he (Arvind Kejriwal) used Delhi’s resources to shine his face across the country was because he want to announce himself as a national leader and a PM candidate. The people of Delhi are frustrated because he has done no work in Delhi."

"During late Sheila Dikshit's tenure, Delhi's budget was Rs 32,000 crore and now it has increased to Rs 58,900 crores when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Under the Kejriwal government, the Municipal Corporation's budget decreased, and work and area increased. They talk about the garbage mountain, it is 70 years old, and to demolish it, what resources have they provided, isn't it their responsibility?" she asked.

When asked about Kejriwal's appeal to the people to vote for 'Kattar Imaandaar' party, Lekhi told the reporters, “I also support Arvind Kejriwal’s statement. People should support Kattar Imaandaar. Everyone knows what is happening in jail… when you made Modi government in the Centre, you saw work being done. This is a municipal school where I cast my vote, here we have a computer lab, and robotics but we created no noise about it."

#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 -

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi says BJP has worked relentlessly for MCD over the years as she casts her vote in civic polls. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/K93nyWvA2v — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

Delhi MCD Polls

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital is currently underway setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP, and Congress. The results of the polls will be announced on December 7.

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital has begun. For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022.

Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs. The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250.