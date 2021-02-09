Delhi: Youth Congress Stages 'Parliament Gherao' Protest Demanding Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

With the budget session underway, Indian Youth Congress workers on Tuesday protested from the Raisina road attempting to gherao the Parliament over the three Farm Laws. Shortly after they began their 'Parliament Gherao' march, demanding the withdrawal of the Farm Laws, they were stopped by the police amid heavy security deployment.

Yesterday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's addresses in Rajya Sabha, the Congress had boycotted his address saying that he had not "disappointed the farmers, but the whole country". Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It is high time that the Prime Minister should understand that that is not a small issue as it involves more than 14 crore and 60 lakh farmers of the country. His address in Rajya Sabha today was misleading."

Apart from the Parliament, Youth Congress workers are also staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Read: Congress To Take On BJP IT Cell; Rahul Gandhi Looking To Recruit 5 Lakh Keyboard Warriors

Read: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Defends Greta Thunberg, Says Sachin-Lata 'misled' By Centre

Rahul to recruit 'keyboard warriors'

Meanwhile, the Congress party launched a ''Join Congress Social Media'' campaign, aiming to hire five lakh online "warriors" who will counter hate and "defend the idea of India". Inviting the youth to join the Congress campaign, former party President Rahul Gandhi in a video message stressed on the need for "non-violent warriors" who fight for truth, compassion, and harmony. "As a young person, you know what is going on. Nothing is hidden from you, in your schools, colleges, and universities, you can see the oppression, you can see the attack on the idea of India," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Rahul claimed that thousands of people - whom he referred to as "troll army" - were spreading hate on social media, and were being paid to do so. "Look outside Delhi, you can see what is happening to the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army. Thousands of people who spread hatred and anger and are paid to do so. We need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony, and affection," he said.

Read: PM Modi Notes Oppn's U-turn On Farm Laws; Cites Manmohan Singh's Support In The Past

Read: PM Modi's Parliament Address Boycotted, Congress Also Condemns Speech; Says 'not Serious'