'Deliberate Bid To Assassinate PM': Amit Malviya's Grave Charge On Punjab Security Breach

Following a major security lapse on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his visit to poll-bound Punjab, on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of resorting to "unconstitutional means to eliminate him (PM Modi)."

PM Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister was travelling by road as the weather was not conducive to taking a flight to Ferozepur where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore.

Calling out the Congres government in Punjab, Malviya shared a video that shows the security breach on Twitter. He wrote, "This deliberate security breach is nothing but an attempt to assassinate the Prime Minister and the Congress government in Punjab is responsible for it. Just because the Congress can’t defeat PM Modi politically, they are resorting to unconstitutional means to eliminate him…"

Just because the Congress can’t defeat PM Modi politically, they are resorting to unconstitutional means to eliminate him… pic.twitter.com/iExvUJAXwB — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2022

Despite prior intimation, Punjab govt failed to provide security to PM: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

"Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the MHA siad in a statement.

The Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, but failed to do so.

(Image: ANI/Republic)