Delimitation Commission Meeting Takes Place Between BJP & National Conference MPs

The five-member panel of the Bharatiya Janata Party including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma, and the National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, and Mohammad Akbar Lone on Monday held a meeting of the Delimitation Commission in Delhi. This follow-up conclave is a major development in the delimitation exercise across the Jammu and Kashmir valley ahead of the elections as it aims to demarcate the boundaries of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies carried out at regular intervals for ensuring that each constituency has an equal number of voters.

The meeting was earlier held in February when the three NC's three MPs boycotted it owing to the fact that the law, under which they were called, was being scrutinized by a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court back then. It was followed by this second meeting on Monday.

With J&K reportedly heading towards Assembly elections next year, this particular exercise holds major prominence as only the conclusion of the delimitation meet can allow elections to proceed as scheduled.

Notably, the National Conference had been distancing itself from the delimitation commission ruling of a delay in the demarcation process and further due to the extension of the deadline to submit its findings. Speaking on the same, NC chief Farooq Abdullah also remarked that the elections were promised to take place after the delimitation process is completed, however, now the deadline has been extended.

Constitution of the Delimitation Commission

Constituted by the Centre, the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai was formed for the purpose of delimitating the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Later on 26 May 2020, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the MHA as associate members of the panel.

Earlier, it was informed that the process will be completed as soon as possible as the commission had held extensive consultation with various stakeholders across the union territory.

Although, the National Conference has been asserting a delay by the Centre over the demarcation process.



Image: PTI/ANI