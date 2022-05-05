Delimitation Commission May Consider Kashmiri Pandits, PoK Refugees Demand For Reservation

The Jammu and Kashmir delimitation commission is likely to submit the final draft for the assembly and Lok Sabha constituency changes today, May 5, to pave way for elections in the newly-formed union territory. The poll body sources told Republic TV that the delimitation commission is likely to consider the demand of Kashmiri Pandits and PoK refugees for reservation of seats.

It is learned that both communities can get sear reserved via nomination. This will be other than 90 assembly seats that will be carved out. It is to be noted that the commission has proposed increasing the number of seats in the union territory from 83 to 90, since the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August 2019.

Besides, there are 24 seats in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) that continue to remain vacant. In addition, for the first time, nine seats have been proposed for scheduled tribes (STs).

Further, six additional seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir have been proposed by the panel. Currently, the Jammu division has 37 seats and Kashmir has 46.

"These reservations for Kashmiri pandits and PoK refugees will be on a nomination basis", sources told Republic.

Delimitation Commission's proposed major changes in J&K's assembly constituencies

The panel was tasked to redraw the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision is crucial as only after the delimitation exercise is over will the much-awaited polls take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Delimitation Commission has proposed major changes in the assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources, Kathua south is to be renamed as Jasrota constituency. Mahore is to be named Gulabgarh. Darhal is to be renamed Budhal. Tangmarg, Kunzer to be single constituency. Sangrama constituency to be named Kreedi.

It is further learned that the demand to name Sonwar as Lal Chowk, likely to be considered.

Earlier on Monday, the commission met over 200 delegations and members of the civil society from Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kathua, and Doda districts and heard them and received their representations. This came before they left for Srinagar to meet the stakeholders there for the submission of its report.

(Image: ANI)