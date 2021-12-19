Delimitation Commission's Follow-up Meeting To Be Held On Dec 20; NC & BJP Leaders Confirm

In a key development, the follow-up conclave of the Delimitation Commission will be held on Monday, December 20 wherein Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC), BJP's spokesperson for J&K Jitendra Singh amongst other leaders will attend the associate members meeting. The delimitation exercise refers to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters.

On December 9, NC Chairman Farooq Abdullah rued the delay in the demarcation process at his party's convention and accused the BJP-ruled Centre of extending the deadline to submit its findings. Former J&K CM had remarked, "We were promised that elections will take place after the delimitation process is completed. Time was given till March 6 and we were told that the deadline will not be extended. Today, the deadline has been extended. They say something and do something else."

National Conference' Farooq Abdullah to attend Delimitation Commission meeting

However, on Saturday, December 18, NC MP from South Kashmir, Masoodi affirmed his party's presence at the impending meeting.

“Seeing the overall scenario, the NC party has decided that its MPs will attend the meeting,” Masoodi, told PTI.

Notably, the National Conference's confirmation on participation in the Delimitation Commission meet is integral as the party had boycotted the first convention justifying the exercise was an outcome of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, that the party had challenged before the Supreme Court.

'Delimitation Commission is BJP's commission' says Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti hitting out at the Centre stated 'Delimitation Commission is BJP's commission'. Further, she asserted that her party and supporters had little or 'no faith in it'.

Responding to reporters after a youth convention on Saturday, Mufti said, "As far as the delimitation commission is concerned, it is BJP's commission. Their attempt is to pitch the majority against the minority and further disempower the people. They want to increase the (assembly) seats in such a way to benefit the BJP."

Asked for her comment on the decision of the National Conference to participate in the meeting in New Delhi, the former CM said, "It is their decision and what else can I say about that."

Jammu and Kashmir's delimitation exercise

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of J&K shall be increased from 107 to 114. According to the government notification dated March 6, 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state or Union Territory were appointed as the other two members of the Delimitation Commission. On May 26, 2020, three JKNC Lok Sabha MPs Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and two BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore were nominated by the MHA as associate members of the panel.

From July 6-9, the panel visited J&K to interact with political parties, public representatives and administration officials of 20 districts to garner inputs. While the delegations of BSP, BJP, CPI, CPI(M), NC, Congress, J&K Apni Party, J&K People's Conference and other parties submitted their representations to the Delimitation Commission, PDP refused to take part in the proceedings citing that it is a "pre-planned" exercise.