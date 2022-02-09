'Delimitation Draft Report Framed By BJP & Stamped By Commission': PDP's Hamid Choudhary

Rejecting the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission which recommends the creation of new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir with redrawn boundaries, leaders of various political parties from Nagrota have termed the entire exercise as a major ploy to benefit the BJP. They appealed to the panel members to reframe the draft with fresh inputs by taking people of the concerned Assemblies into confidence.

“It seems that this delimitation draft report has been framed behind closed doors, without thinking about the terrains, aspirations of people and communities," said Choudhary Hamid, Vice President PDP, while addressing a press conference along with local leaders of NC, BSP, and others in Jammu.

He said that people were surprised over the manner in which certain areas were divided and clubbed together, by ignoring the worst inconvenience in most areas, including the Nagrota Assembly constituency. Hamid claimed that seats have been distorted to make a particular community irrelevant and to ensure BJP's victory.

“Sidhra and Majalta seats of Nagrota constituency are clubbed with Jammu. This is certainly not as per the wishes of people but an attempt to divide the constituency on communal lines. The Jat, Sikh, and Muslims are being made irrelevant and the Gandhi Nagar constituency has been removed as it had the name “Gandhi” in it (associated with Congress). It was expected that Nagrota will be reserved for the STs,” said the PDP leader.

'Delimitation Commission working on the agenda of BJP & RSS'

Terming the entire exercise of the delimitation as part of a major ploy to benefit the BJP, Hamid demanded that the constituencies should remain in their original form without altering their boundaries. Further stating that some of the old constituencies have been removed and replaced with new ones, Hamid said there was total discrimination in the new seat-sharing proposed by the delimitation panel.

“The Rajouri and Poonch Assembly seats from the Jammu region are being included in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency without taking people of the areas into confidence. And why are these seats have been reserved under ST? We demand ST seats in Jammu, Rajouri, and Kishtwar,” the PDP Vice President said, alleging that the seat sharing was being done to implement the agenda of BJP and RSS.

Speaking to Republic after the press conference, Hamid Chaudhary said the Delimitation draft proposal has been framed by the BJP itself and the panel's contribution was placing a stamp on the report.