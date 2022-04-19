Delimitation Process To Increase 7 Seats In J&K Assembly Unconstitutional: Congress

Criticising the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy on Monday said the move to increase seven seats in the J&K Assembly “violates statutory provisions”. He said the matter has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

“The petition has been filed to challenge the ongoing delimitation process to increase seven seats in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly that violates constitutional and statutory provisions,” he told ANI.

The Delimitation Commission was constituted to carry out delimitations to increase the number of seats. The Commission which finalised the draft proposal for redrawing the constituencies in the Union Territory had invited objections and suggestions from the public by March 21.

Shashidhar Reddy noted that the term of the Commission ends on May 6, 2022. “However, this whole exercise is unconstitutional and violates statutory provisions. Even if a report is finalised and seats increased, elections will have to be conducted only in the 83 existing constituencies in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which were delineated in 1995. The whole delimitation process will be null and void,” he claimed.

The Delimitation Commission met in Delhi last month to discuss suggestions of Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, who are associate members of the panel, on its delimitation draft proposal.

Delimitation Commission likely to submit report on May 1

The Delimitation Commission, comprising Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma as its members, was set up on March 6, 2020, with one year term. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, its term was extended by one year.

The Commission is likely to submit its report to the Ministry of Law and Justice on May 1. Sources privy to the development told Republic that the final draft is being prepared with changes based on recommendations and objections made by the people during its two-day visit to the Union Territory earlier this month.

