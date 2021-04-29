'Deliver Free COVID Vaccines, Livelihood Support Or Quit': Yechury Lashes Out At PM Modi

As the country battles the deadly COVID-19 crisis, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in a series of tweet. Taking to Twitter Yechury asked the government to deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or step down from his position as Prime Minister.

Deliver Oxygen, hospital beds and save lives.

Deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or quit. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 28, 2021

'Whole year wasted, No planning': Yechury

CPI(M) leader further blamed the government for wasting a whole year with no planning and only self-congratulation and spin.

"All viruses mutate. Conducive environment allows lethal mutants. Modi provided this by patronising super spreader events, dismissing science and promoting obscurantism. Then a whole year was wasted with no planning and only self-congratulation and spin," he added.

In yet another tweet, Yechury said as Modi and his government first blamed people, then states and now they should blame the new mutant.

"Modi & his government cannot escape culpability in creating this catastrophe by passing the buck. The first excuse, people are responsible for not observing precautions. Then, blame the states. Now, blame the new mutant over which there’s no control," said Yechury.

Sitaram Yechury’s son dies of COVID

On April 22, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID-19. He was being treated for Coronavirus at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Initially, he was admitted to the Holy Family hospital two weeks back and was later shifted to Gurgaon. Ashish Yechury would have turned 35 on June 9 breathed his last at 5:30 am after battling the disease for two weeks.

Yechury tweeted and shared unfortunate news of his son’s demise. He also thanked the doctors, nurses, and others who treated Ashish. The CPM chief is currently under home quarantine.

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

COVID Cases in India

India has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. As per the Health Ministry, the country recorded 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infections in the country to 1,79,97,267.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)