Demand For Change Of CM Not Acceptable: Manipur Minister

Manipur Consumer Affairs Minister Leishangthem Sushindro has rejected the demand of a group of youngsters from the state to replace Chief Minister N Biren Singh and form a new regional party to work in the interest of the state.

The group of youngsters under the banner of Youths of Manipur (YOM) held a meeting with 23 ruling-party MLAs and ministers and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh in New Delhi's Manipur Bhavan on Saturday.

Leishangthem, upon his arrival here from Delhi on Sunday, told reporters, "The demand for change of CM is tantamount to inviting President's Rule in the state. The CM is chosen by the elected representatives. Just because they have demanded to replace the CM doesn't mean it has to be done." He said, "An MLA is elected by people. I will not hold any talks with the youths if their demand is replacement of the CM." On Saturday, the YoM took to social media and used "unparliamentary remarks" to abuse the ruling MLAs and alleged them of turning their heads away from the present crisis besides asking them to resign.

Meanwhile, an official source close to a minister told PTI, "The Centre and the state are working day and night to restore normalcy in the state. They are working tirelessly to ensure supplies reach Imphal valley despite blockades on the highways. Pre-fabricated houses have been built on war-footing to house the affected people. Even CBI was promptly sent to the state to investigate the killing of the two Manipuri students." In a statement on Saturday, the DIPR informed that the Delhi meeting addressed the "pressing concerns and finding constructive solutions to the ongoing situation" and the legislators reiterated their "commitment to no separate administration, ensuring security arrangements to prevent firing and seeking audience with the prime minister." The legislators termed the attempt to attack Sushindro during the meeting by some members of the youths as "highly condemnable" saying it was "uncalled for and would invite legal action."