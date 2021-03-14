'Demand Of Current Political Situation': Upendra Kushwaha As RLSP Joins Hands With JD(U)

A major development in Bihar politics, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday confirmed that the party has decided to join hands with the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) under the leadership of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. He asserted that the decision has been taken in the interest of the nation and state.

"In the interest of the Nation & State, like-minded people in Bihar should come together. Its demand of current political situation. So, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party has decided to merge with JD(U), under Nitish Kumar's leadership. We stand with them now," said RLSP Chief. READ | Bihar Minister sends brother to Govt function as 'representative'; CM Nitish disapproves

Kushwaha tweeted in Hindi, "Patna: Addressing the press and media colleagues after a two-day meeting with the dedicated and hard-working colleagues of the RLSP".

RLSP leaders join RJD

As Rashtriya Lok Samta Party joined hand with the JD-U, it also witnessed a big setback. On Friday, the national & state-level office-bearers of the party and several other former functionaries of the party leaders joined the opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Virendra Kushwaha

Madhu Manjari

Nirmal Kushwaha

Anand Singh

Surendra Mahto

Siddharth Yadav

RLSP chief met CM Nitish last year

In December last year, a month after the Bihar election results, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had met CM Nitish Kumar, sparking off speculation that he might join the NDA. Local media reports said that Nitish Kumar and Kushwaha had a closed-door meeting in which a deal could have been sealed. Quoting sources, reports had said that Kushwaha might be a candidate in the MLC polls and Nitish Kumar might induct him into his cabinet.

Kushwaha's on & off Alliance

Upendra Kushwaha, once the closest side of Nitish Kumar, had entered electoral politics in 2000 by winning the Jandaha seat. He was the leader of the Opposition when Samata Party merged with the JD(U) and emerged as the largest opposition party in 2004. However, he was expelled from the party in 2007 and floated Rashtriya Samata Party in 2009. He again made a comeback to JDU and was made a Rajya Sabha MP. In 2013, he again left JDU and floated Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). In the 2014 general elections, his RLSP won three seats that it contested as a part of NDA and was made Union minister of state in the Human Resource Development Ministry. But in the 2015 Assembly polls, RLSP won only two seats out of the 23 contested. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he joined hands with RJD and became a part of Mahagathbandhan but later left the alliance.