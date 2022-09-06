'Demanded Rs 10,500 Bribe For Tirupati Darshan,' Claims Congress Leader; Temple Denies

Actor-politician Archana Gautam on Monday levelled bribery allegations against temple authorities during her visit to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, the actress claimed that she was mistreated by the temple authorities and was charged Rs 10,500 for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara atop the holy Tirumala Hills. In her tweet, she urged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to take action against the temple staff for denying her darshan and demanding a bribe.

“India’s Hindu religious places have become a den of loot, in the name of religion. Tirupati Balaji authorities are indecent to women. I request Andhra Government to take against this TTD employee. In the name of VIP darshan, a man was charged Rs 10,500. Stop robbing us,” Archana Gautam tweeted.

She sought to lodge a complaint against the TTD staff with the local police and demanded the Chief Minister's intervention to set things right. Archana, who acted in a few Hindi and Telugu films, unsuccessfully contested in the 2022 UP Assembly elections as a Congress candidate.

भारत के हिंदू धर्म स्थल लूट का अड्डा बन चुके हैं धर्म के नाम पर तिरुपति बालाजी मैं महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता करते,यह टीटीडी के कर्मचारी पर कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए । मैं आंध्र गवर्नमेंट से निवेदन करती हूं।ओर यह VIP दर्शन के नाम पर 10500 एक आदमी से लेते है । इसे लूटना बंद करो । @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/zABFlUi0yL — Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm) September 5, 2022

TTD refutes Archana Gautam’s allegations

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) refuted the bribery allegations made by Congress and alleged that the actress not only misbehaved with its staff but also abused them.

“She came with a recommendation letter from the Union Minister of State for seven darshan tickets. Accordingly, they were issued the Rs 300 special darshan tickets for August 31 but they did not avail of it. Archana, along with her companion Sivakanth Tiwari, barged into the TTD additional executive officer's office on and indiscriminately abused the staff. She even hit a staff member, the TTD claimed.

"The staff once again offered her Rs 300 tickets but she refused to take them. She then went to the local police station and complained that the TTD staff misbehaved with her,” the TTD added.

“Our staff only told her that she could buy the Srivani darshan ticket for Rs 10,500 for September 1. But she alleged that our staff demanded a bribe,” the temple authorities claimed.

It went on to allege that Archana resorted to a "malicious campaign on social media thinking people will believe her because she's a celebrity."

(With inputs from agency)