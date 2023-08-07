Democracy For The First Time In J&K Post Article 370 Abrogation: PM Modi Takes On Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed Congress highlighting that no concrete efforts were made under their regime to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions in the country. He stated that even after four decades of Independence, the grand old party did not get to understand the importance of its implementation. He asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest example where democracy has been established at the ground level after 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.

PM Modi slams Congress

While addressing a two-day regional Panchayati Raj council held in Haryana, PM Modi added that later District Panchayat systems were formed but it was left to its own fate during the Congress rule.

The Prime Minister said, “During the Congress regime, no concrete efforts were taken to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system. Maximum work remained limited to figures and documents. Due to this the 2/3 population of the country residing in the villages were forced to crave the basic amenities".

He added, "Jammu and Kashmir is the biggest example. After the abrogation of Article 370 for the first time in 2019, the Gram panchayat and district level elections took place in which over 33,000 local public representatives have been elected. For the first time, democracy got established there on ground level".

Prime Minister further informed that after 2014, the BJP government has worked towards strengthening Panchayati Raj and local Swaraj and Panchayati Raj bodies. A provision of over Rs 2 lakh crore had been made which is thrice the compensation provided by previous governments. "In last 9 years, more than 30,000 panchayat houses have been constructed across the country, new District and Bloc development council offices have been constructed".

He urged party workers to take the benefits of the Panchayati Raj system to the last person standing in the last line of society. "As a representative of the BJP, you have to take the benefits of the Panchayati Raj system to the last person standing in the last line of society. I would request all of you that you should go and stay at some small place in your area for two nights a week and sit with the people there".