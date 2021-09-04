'Democracy Is The Nature Of Our Country': HM Amit Shah On 51st R&D Foundation Day

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, September 4, addressed the 51st Foundation Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research & Development. Speaking at the event, Amit Shah asserted that democracy is the nature of our country that was adopted prior to India's Independence.

Amit Shah said, "Democracy is the nature of our country. If someone says that democracy came only after 15th August 1947 or only after the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, then it is wrong. Democracy is our nature".

He added, "There were 'Panch Parmeshwar' in villages earlier too. There was Yadavas' republic in Dwarka thousands of years ago. There were republics in Bihar, so democracy has been our nation's nature".

The Home Minister further advised BPRD to reform its working pattern as per the emerging challenges. Highlighting some of the challenges like cyberattacks, Drone attacks, Narcotic Smuggling, Fake currency, and Hawala rackets Shah said, BPRD should research the best practices going on around the world to deal with these challenges and prepare the police force accordingly.

Amit Shah felicitates Mirabai Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was felicitated by Home Minister Amit Shah for her silver medal win the Tokyo Olympics during the event of 51st foundation day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development. An official of BPR&D had said, “This is a small gesture by us to welcome her to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian Police".

During the event, Amit Shah gave away ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Training and Union Home Minister’s Trophy for the Best Police Training Institutes.

Centre to sign 'Karbi Peace Accord'

The Centre will be signing the "Karbi Peace Accord" on Saturday, September 4. The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Hiamnta Biswa Sarma. The 1,040 militants, who surrendered earlier, will also be present.

Earlier in February, 1,040 militants including the "most wanted" Ingti Kathar Songbijit from five insurgent groups — Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF) — surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to return to the mainstream.

