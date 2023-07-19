Democratic Or Developmental? Opposition Bloc's I.N.D.I.A. Triggers Confusion, Know Why

A 26-member grouping of opposition parties on Tuesday declared that their alliance would be called I.N.D.I.A to take on PM Modi-led BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The UPA-refurbish 26-party anti-BJP alliance is expected to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.

After the initial announcement of the alliance name during the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, the renamed version of the former UPA (United Progressive Alliance) got off on a note of confusion with different versions of the acronym.

Doubts emerged after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar’s tweet. He said, “United We stand with I - Indian N - National D - Democratic I - Inclusive A – Alliance,” with the hashtag #SaveDemocracy. A few minutes later, the veteran leader edited the tweet replacing D in I.N.D.I.A for ‘Developmental’.

United We stand with



I - Indian

N - National

D - Developmental

I - Inclusive

A - Alliance#India #SaveDemocracy — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter saying that we (26 opposition parties) have come together to save democracy and constitution. "With one voice, we have agreed to have a name for the alliance. The new name is: I.N.D.I.A.

We have come together to save Democracy and the Constitution. With one voice, we have agreed to have a name for the alliance.



1⃣The new name is -



🇮🇳 INDIA 🇮🇳

I - Indian

N - National

D - Developmental

I - Inclusive

A - Alliance



2⃣ 11-member coordination committee shall be… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 18, 2023

Addressing a joint press conference after a meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country.We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today."

"Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)," Kharge said. He said an 11-member coordination committee will be set up and its composition will be finalised in the next meeting in Mumbai. The dates for the Mumbai meeting will be announced soon.

Further, Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting.

Here's the full list I.N.D.I.A parties