'Demonetisation Recommended By RBI, Consultation Process Was Kept Secret': Centre Tells SC

Even as the opposition continues to attack demonetisation, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday asserting that it was a well-considered decision. On November 8, 2016, PM Modi announced the decision to withdraw ₹500 and ₹1,000 denomination notes with the ultimate aim of reducing corruption and black money from the economy. Maintaining that the process of consultation and decision-making was kept confidential, the Centre contended that the SC had refrained from judicial review of decisions in the realm of economic policies.

The Union government revealed, "The Central Board of the RBI made a specific recommendation to the Central government for the withdrawal of legal tender character of the existing series of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 banknotes. The RBI also proposed a draft scheme for the implementation of the recommendation. The recommendation and the draft scheme were duly considered by the Central government and based on that, the Notification was published in the Gazette of India declaring that the specified banknotes will cease to be legal tender."

It added that this move can't be viewed in isolation. According to the Centre, this was one of the steps to reduce the circulation of fake currency notes and their use for subversive activities, use of high denomination notes for storage of unaccounted wealth, formalisation of the economy, and digitalisation of the payment system. The other measures included created of the SIT in 2014, the Black Money and Imposition of Tax Act 2015, the Benami Transactions Act 2016, the information exchange agreements and changes in tax treaties with select countries, the Income Disclosure Scheme and the Fugitive Offenders Act 2018.

The affidavit added, "The volume of digital payment transactions increased manifold from 1.09 lakh transactions of value Rs.6952 crore in the entire year 2016 to more than 730 crore transactions of the value of more than Rs.12 lakh crore in a single month of October 2022. Information about the deposits made into the bank accounts from November 9, 2016, to December 30, 2016, enabled the income tax authorities to detect a significant amount of unaccounted income and has nudged the public to be tax compliant. As a result, the number of PAN, tax returns and persons paying income tax increased significantly."

Hearing in SC

The Centre's affidavit came on the direction of a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna which is considering 58 pleas challenging demonetisation. While Attorney General KK Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that the issue had become academic with the passage of 6 years, the petitioners argued that the Centre lacked the power to cancel currency notes through an executive order. The matter will now come up for a hearing on November 24.