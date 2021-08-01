'Demonises Muslims': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Triple Talaq Law, Calls It 'unconstitutional'

Slamming the Triple Talaq Law, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday. Referring to it as the legislation "against equality", the Hyderabad MP said it "demonises Muslims."

"This law against triple talaq is unconstitutional and has been challenged in Supreme Court. It is against equality and demonises Muslims. Would the Modi government only celebrate Muslim Women Rights Day? What about the empowerment of Hindu, Dalit and OBC women?" questioned Owaisi.

The AIMIM President added that the law will only lead to more exploitation of Muslim women. "Only cases will be registered and no justice will be delivered. Muslims have not accepted it on the ground," stated the MP.

His response was in reply to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvis's statement. The Minority Affairs Minister had said that since the Muslim Women (Protection Of Rights On Marriage) Act was enacted, the cases of instant Triple Talaq has come down by 80%.

"In Uttar Pradesh, before the law was enacted there were over 63,000 cases registered but after the enactment of the law, the cases dropped to 221 cases. Bihar registered 49 cases after enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act," Naqvi said in an event commemorating two years of the Triple Talaq Law.

Muslim Women Rights Day

The centre had earlier said that August 1 will be observed as "Muslim Women Rights Day" to celebrate the passage of the Triple Talaq bill in Parliament. The Triple Talaq law makes the instant triple talaq a criminal offence. The Act was the first bill introduced by the BJP-led NDA after being re-elected in 2019. As per the legislation, the declaration of instant Talaq can lead to up to 3 years imprisonment and a fine.

India is not the first country to ban this social evil. Egypt, Pakistan, Sudan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Syria, Iraq, UAE, Iran, Morocco, Brunei, Jordan and Qatar have also banned it.