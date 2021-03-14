Denied A Poll Ticket, Kerala Mahila Cong Chief Shaves Off Her Hair Outside Party Office

Denied a ticket for Kerala polls, Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subash tonsured her head and resigned from her post in front of the Congress's office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Visuals from the site show her supporters weeping as she tonsured her head. Congress has announced its list of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls, amid a massive revolt in Kerala Congress.

Kerala Mahila Congress chief tonsures her head

After shaving off her hair, she said, "I removed my hair for women's justice. I am not leaving the party. I will resign from my post as Kerala Mahila Congress chief. I have even spoken to high command." READ | 'Congress in Kerala a loudspeaker of BJP, UDF disintegrating': CPM confident over victory

Kerala Congress releases candidate list

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran announced names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. The list which saw several older leaders being dropped, indicates a 'generational shift as wanted by Rahul Gandhi', added Ramachandran.

We are fully confident of winning this election. The list announced by Congress today clearly shows a generational change. Rahul Gandhi wanted such a listed. He wanted new faced to be accommodated in the list: Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran https://t.co/mPxIpccZwD pic.twitter.com/ZREZ0ELz7L — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Revolt in Congress

On Thursday, Congress veteran P C Chacko - a fierce Rahul Gandhi loyalist - sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi claiming that there is 'no democracy in Congress', a few days ahead of Kerala polls. Speaking to Republic TV after his resignation, he stated that the Kerala Congress had sent nominations to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without discussion, slamming the 'lack of democracy'. Slamming the high-command of the Congress he said that the groupism had only increased and degenerated to a level where the two alleged factions - Congress (I) and Congress (A) - arrived at their own list of candidates and sent them to the high-command without any deliberations. He also dismissed any plans of joining the LDF or the BJP.

Later, other leaders like PJ Kurien, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have lashed out against the candidate selection for the elections. Accusing Congress leader KC Venugopal of ignoring survey findings on winnable candidates in the state and okaying lists as per his whims, top Kerala Congress leaders met the party high command in Delhi. In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats, while UDF only won 47 seats and BJP won 1 seat.

Congress' Kerala push

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main contender to the Left-led LDF. Kicking off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Congress has repeatedly called for CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation over a host of issues - Gold smuggling probe, Sandalwood probe, COVID handling, Sabarimala issue, Sprinklr row, Police social media order etc. Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.