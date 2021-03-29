Denied Passport Over 'national Security' Concerns, Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out At Centre

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti have been denied a passport by Passport Officer in Srinagar based on the Police Verification Report received from Additional Director General of Police, J&K-CID. Additional Director General of Police, J&K-CID report was not in favour of the issuance of passport and Mehbooba’s application was termed “NOT RECOMMENDED PASSPORT CASE”.

The letter issued to Mehbooba Mufti is given below:

Not Recommended Passport Case

“Whereas the PVR received from Additional Director General of Police, J&K-CID do not favour issuance of passport and returned as NOT RECOMMENDED PASSPORT CASE. vide No. CID/Final/21/017558-017559 dated 18 of March, 2021. In view of the J&K CID report, your case was found to attract refusal under Section 6 (2) (c) of the Passport Act, 1967. In light of the above, your application for issuance of passport is Refused,” the letter written to Mehbooba Mufti by Passport Officer, Srinagar reads. READ | BJP resolves to form government in Jammu & Kashmir in next assembly elections

Mehbooba has been denied Passport under section 6(2) in The Passports Act, 1967 which reads that departure of the applicant from India may, or is likely to, be detrimental to the security of India.

Mufti has been given a chance to appeal against the decision. “In case you have any grievance against the decision, you may appeal to Joint Secretary (PSP) & Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Patiala House, New Delhi within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order under Section 11 of the Passport Act 1967) who is the Appellate Authority under Passport Act,” letter to Mehbooba further read.

Mehbooba taking on to social networking website Twitter said:

Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation. pic.twitter.com/3Z2CfDgmJy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 29, 2021

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti moved to Jammu Kashmir High Court against delay in issuing the passport within time and High Court issued notice to Jammu and Kashmir government asking for the issuance of her passport allegedly denied to her for want for police verification. “It is made clear the pendency of the writ petition shall not form any impediment for the police agency to expedite the verification” Justice Ali Mohammad Magray’s order had said.

(Image Credits: PTI)

