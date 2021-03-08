Denied Ticket In West Bengal Assembly Polls, 4 Sitting TMC MLAs Join BJP

Amid the battle for power intensifying in West Bengal with each passing day, four more former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, on being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. Of those who joined BJP are four-time MLA from Satgachia in South 24 Paraganas Sonali Guha, three-time MLA from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Basirhat Dakshin MLA Dipendu Biswas, and Shibpur MLA Jatu Lahiri. The West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, National Vice-President Mukul Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, and Locket Chatterjee welcomed them all to the saffron party.

Kolkata: TMC MLAs Sonali Guha, Dipendu Biswas, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri and TMC candidate from Habibpur Sarala Murmu join BJP in presence of West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari & Mukul Roy #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/4AtGAHa6H7 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

The mass exodus in TMC kickstarted when Mamata Banerjee's once-close ally Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the TMC and joined the BJP on December 19. Thereafter, a series of members, including former Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, former Howrah's Mayor Rathin Chakravarty, former Ranaghar civic chief Partha Sarathi among others switched to the party.

Though those who switched came up with different reasons, sources in the BJP maintained that the saffron party's high chances of winning the assembly elections were the reason behind the main exodus.

BJP-TMC to lock horns in West Bengal assembly elections

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. However, the tables were turned when the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. However, Amit Shah's counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

