Congress' Tara Yadav thrashed For Outing Rape-accused Candidate Demands Priyanka Speak

In a shocking video that has surfaced on social media, a group of Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria were seen thrashing a woman party member for questioning the candidate for the upcoming by-polls. The woman identified as Tara Yadav was protesting over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi.

O Teri, no independent feminist Journalists Tweeted about Congress leaders beating up a woman for demanding election tickets!!! pic.twitter.com/ORARD9Nd8X — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) October 10, 2020

Speaking to a Republic TV, Tara Yadav claimed that the ticket was given to a member who is "a rapist." As she raised her voice before AICC Secretary Sachin Naik that the ticket was to the wrong man and "this will spoil the image of the party, she was beaten up by the gang of men.

“I appealed to AICC Secretary Sachin Naik to give the ticket to someone with a good character instead of a rape accused, as it would spoil the party’s image. Upon expressing my concern, someone attacked me from behind and many other workers began to beat me up," she said.

Tara Yadav said she was thrashed furiously, which caused swelling on her lip and has fallen sick because of the incident. She further claimed that one of her earrings fell off during the scuffle and has been lost since. She also urged the Congress leadership, especially Priyanka Gandhi to take action against the party workers.

"Cannot see rapist getting a ticket"

Tara Yadav alleged that her party members were trying to defame Congress by selecting the wrong candidate. “Can’t I voice my concerns? They have been trying to defame the party. I cannot stand this. I have been serving the Congress for over four years and will continue to do so. I cannot see a rape accused receiving the ticket,” she said.

“Our party leaders have been fighting rapists in Hathras and at the same time, a rapist is being given the ticket in Deoria. What kind of message does this give to the nation? I request the leaders to withdraw the ticket and give to any other eligible candidate. Giving a ticket to Mukund Bhaskar is unjust to womanhood,” she added.

Tara Yadav said she has filed an FIR against the party workers who thrashed her during the meeting. The Congress leaders are yet to comment on the matter.

NCW takes cognisance, questions Priyanka Gandhi's inaction

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue." How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she asked on Twitter.

How all these sick minded people come in politics..?? Will be taking cognizance. https://t.co/DOgoDb1fho — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 11, 2020

"No, I am not seeking an apology from any political leader. I don't want to play any politics. One woman is sitting at the helm of affairs, she should take cognisance of the matter as a woman should stand next to another woman," she said, referring to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

