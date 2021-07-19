'Deposit Rs 100 In Treasury Of BJP's Local Unit': MP Minister For Taking Selfies With Her

Labelling taking selfies as a highly “time-consuming process,” Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur on Sunday asked those wishing to take photos with her to pay a sum of Rs 100. The amount, she stated, would be utilised for BJP’s party work. The former lashed out saying that taking selfies caused her delays to the government-related programmes.

Speaking at a presser on Saturday in Khandwa city, located approximately 250 kilometres from Bhopal, the state minister said, "A lot of time gets wasted in clicking selfies, and often we get late by hours for our programmes. From the (party) organisational point of view, we thought any person clicking a selfie (with her) should deposit Rs 100 in the treasury of the BJP's local Mandal unit.”

Further, in her statement to the reporters, Thakur expressed objections to being offered “flowers” instead of books. The state minister for culture stressed that moving further she would only be accepting the latter as the flowers must be offered only to the "unblemished" Lord Vishnu because they were housed by Goddess Laxmi.

"As far as welcoming people with flowers is concerned, we all know Goddess Laxmi resides in them. So none other than Lord Vishnu, who is unblemished, can accept flowers,” Thakur said.

Furthermore, she cited PM Narendra Modi’s example as saying that one must ensure to offer books instead of flower bouquets. “So, I don't accept flowers. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said one should offer books instead of flower bouquets,” Thakur continued.

PM Modi highlighted importance of books on 'National Reading Day'

In 2017, India’s Prime Minister Modi appreciated Kerala’s high rate of literacy as he highlighted the importance of education and gaining knowledge by reading books. Speaking at the launch of PN Panicker National Reading Day at St Teresa’s Co, the prime minister said, “I request our people to give a book instead of a bouquet as a greeting. A big difference will ensue such gestures.” At the time, he also inaugurated a poster dedicated to the ‘Reading Month’ celebrations as he acknowledged Kerala for being the first Indian state to accomplish 100 percent literacy, as he called the state an exemplar for the country in the sphere of education.