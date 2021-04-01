Derek O Brien Alleges 10 Booths "captured" By BJP In Nandigram; Lodges Complaint With EC

Amidst the second phase of West Bengal polling going-on over 30 seats, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brien has alleged that the BJP workers have captured 10 specific booths including the Nandigram assembly constituency. Derek O Brien has also written to the Election Commission of India alleging that BJP workers in huge numbers have invaded the polling booth in order to take control of the EVM.

'CRPF intimidating voters at some places'

Derek O Brien on his Twitter handle also shared his video and said, "So, the BJP needs to stop playing their mind games. It's very obvious that they are sensing defeat. Trinamool booth agents are rock-solid in 354 booths in Nandigram. We raised complaints though for 10 or 11 specific booths. All attempts are by the CRPF to influence/intimidate voters at some places. None of this is working because the people have found a way to get to the booths and to express themselves. The people of Nandigram are determined to have Mamata Banerjee as their MLA who will become the CM for the third time.

Earlier, BJP candidate from Debra (West Midnapore) constituency Bharti Ghosh had accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of surrounding her polling agent. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP candidate from Debra (West Midnapore) constituency Bharti Ghosh had said that in the Barunia booth my polling agent is being not allowed to sit and there is a huge assembly of outsiders just within the hundred meters of the polling booth who are trying to influence and intimidate voters.

Talking about the second phase of voting in West Bengal, till 1:30 pm 58.15% voter turnout was recorded as per the Election Commission approximations. The phase 2 polling of West Bengal is one of the most important as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari's fate will be sealed as voters flock to the polling booths in Nandigram.

In the second phase, the TMC and the BJP are contesting in all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively. The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

(Image Credits: PTI)