Derek O' Brien Hits Out At GoI Over Detention Of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team In Tripura

TMC MP Derek O' Brien slammed the Centre three days after Tripura police detained 23 members of election analyst Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team sent by the Trinamool Congress. The MP, who reached Agartala on Thursday, said that TMC now has the capacity to take over BJP beyond West Bengal and that the only tactic available for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was threatening and bullying.

Earlier on Monday, Brien had lashed out against the Centre over the Pegasus snoop gate row and alleged that even the Army was not spared from it. He further challenged the PM and Home Minister to answer who was responsible for Pegasus malice at the parliament session that day.

Derek O' Brien attacks Centre for 'threatening and bullying'

Speaking to ANI today, Derek mentioned "Modi and Shah, not in Tripura but across the country, inside Parliament, outside Parliament, they are everywhere. They have got thrashed in West Bengal. They spent so much money there. They were just like daily passengers coming there. They used CBI, ED and all the agencies.''

Tripura | TMC MP Derek O' Brien arrives at Agartala after a team (I-PAC) sent by TMC was detained by police



This is the only kind of antics they (Modi-Shah) know- to threaten, to bully. We will take them head-on, he says pic.twitter.com/KOPNQHdO5i — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Further adding that TMC was ready to take them 'head to head', he said "They know that Mamata's Trinamool Congress is ready to take them on, beyond Bengal. This is the only kind of antics they (Modi-Shah) know, threatening and bullying. But we will take them on, head to head,".

A team of 23 members of Prashant Kishor's I-PAC were detained at Hotel Woodland Park in Agartala by the police on Monday, sources had reported. "They are being interrogated and have been warned by Police not to leave the hotel except for going to the airport to leave the state," they told ANI. The police didn't clarify the exact reason behind the arrest, however, Manik Das, Superintendent of Police (SP) West Tripura said the team was present "for some research-related work".

The SP further added that all members will be undertaking RT-PCR tests post which a decision on their release will be taken. "Results of their (I-PAC members) RTPCR test will come tomorrow. They said they were here for some research-related work that is being investigated. After getting COVID test results and outcome of the probe, a decision will be taken on their release," he said.

All the members who underwent the COVID-19 test were under quarantine for 48 hours at the Tripura hotel and have obtained negative results of RT-PCR tests, a member of the I-PAC team informed. Meanwhile, Tripura is slated for Assembly polls in 2023.

(With Inputs from- ANI)

(IMAGE- ANI)