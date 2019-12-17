Derek O'Brien Asks Twitter Followers To Guess 'clown'; WB Governor Responds

On a day West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee engaged in a fresh war of words, Trinamool Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien took an indirect jibe at Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in a tweet asking his Twitter followers to guess the "clown" governor. Speaking on the CAA protests in West Bengal, Dhankhar in a tweet on Monday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act as per her oath and show allegiance to the Constitution of India which received sharp reactions from the TMC which asked him to "stop lecturing" Banerjee on her constitutional duties. Derek O'Brien's tweets followed soon after.

Governor = Clown 🤪Guess who 😜 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 16, 2019

Dhankar replied to this sarcastic remark of the TMC MP telling him that he would 'love to solve this puzzle when they met next'. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee in a letter to the governor expressed shock over his regular jibes against her government and urged him to cooperate to maintain peace, rather than aggravating the situation. Dhankhar had responded to her stating that he was deeply pained by the "unwarranted tangential approach" adopted by the Mamata government and urged her to work in "tandem and together" in the public interest and "engage in soul searching".

.@derekobrienmp. I vividly recollect the pleasant brief interaction I had with graceful parliamentarian at Hospital where we had gone to bless the new born grandson of Mamata Bannerjee. He would always have my high regards. Would solve his puzzle when we have occasion to interact https://t.co/l6iMP359UX — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 16, 2019

WB Governor appeals for peace

With protests against the CAA taking a violent turn in the state of West Bengal, the Governor, on Saturday called for peace. "I appeal not to politicize the issue. One should not look this for gains. The moment we take law in our hands, we damage the heart and soul of democracy. It has been a painful moment for me. I will appeal to the government to proceed against miscreants, using social media. Use all your might. This is no time to say what is done. From now on, everyone must act in a sane manner and avoid a situation so that miscreants don't take to the street."