Derek O’Brien Dares PM Modi To Discuss Manipur Issue, ‘Who Do You Think You Are?'

The Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien today (July 31) came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding he should come on the floor of the House and participate in the debate on strife-torn Manipur. TMC MP also asked that the debate be held under emergency rule.

‘Not a toast-butter discussion, want a full meal’: TMC MP

He said, “I have been asking for a discussion on an emergency rule, means close all the business, discuss only Manipur. From July 20, this has been our demand. Today is July 31, still no discussion. It’s a very serious issue. Why can’t the Prime Minister come, we are all ready to discuss , Manipur, it is the issue our delegation went. First the Congress delegation under the leadership of Mr Rahul Gandhi, then all other parties - CPI, CPIM, TMC and they before yesterday the I.N.D.I.A delegation went of 21 parties. We want to discuss Manipur under the emergency rule not one under toast and butter rule of 176. Not a 1.5 - 2 hr discussion. We dont need a maggie noodle discussion, we want a full meal discussion on Manipur.”

— Republic (@republic) July 31, 2023

He further slammed the Prime Minister and said, “Mr Prime Minister who the hell do you think you are, Pandit Nehru hade come to the Rajya Sabha and spoke on a serious subject, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had discussed a subject in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh has come. Even mr Rajiv Gandhi came and discussed Bofors whenh he was falsely accused, he had the guts to come and discuss the Bofors in the RS.”