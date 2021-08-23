Derek O'Brien Demands Answers From PM On Parliament's Monsoon Session: 'It's Been 10 Days'

Continuing to target the Centre over the Parliament logjam, Derek O'Brein on Monday, demanded the Prime Minister to answer his questions regarding the Monsoon Session. Citing that it had been ten days since he had posed eight questions to the PM and his council of ministers, O'Brien rued 'You ruined Parliament'. The monsoon session saw a major drop in productivity over continuous interruptions over Pegasus snooping, Farmers' protest etc.

Derek O'Brien demands answers from PM

Hon. Prime Minister and your ministers. It’s been 10 days! Still hiding, not a single answer. You ruined #Parliament https://t.co/6kW7fdNC89 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 23, 2021

TMC poses 8 questions

Fuming at the eight-minister press conference over the Parliament ruckus, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on 13 August, called it 'no facts, all faff'. Posing eight questions on bulldozing of Bills in Parliament, PM Modi's absence and no debate on Pegasus, O'Brien dared the Centre to answer atleast a single question. He questioned the PM's absence during OBC debate, bulldozing of legislation, ordinances, lack of PM's answer to queries, no debate on Pegasus.

"Eight ministers did a press conference - only faff. We (Opposition) ask you eight questions, try to answer one of them atleast. We are representatives of the people - tell us facts, not faff," fumed O'Brien.

Centre hits at Opposition

After the conclusion of the monsoon session of Parliament, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal hit back at Opposition asserting that opposition leaders must apologise for stalling the parliament proceedings. Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned the opposition's actions and stated that they hindered the proceedings of the house. Pralhad Patel condemned several opposition MPs for climbing on top of the tables claiming that some opposition leaders 'were feeling proud of themselves'.

"The country is watching. They should apologise," said Joshi. Moreover, the Union Ministers have urged the Rajya Sabha to take strict action against the opposition for their actions. However, Joshi also maintained that the government is ready to listen to the opposition's constructive suggestions. "Action should be taken against the ones who manhandled the marshals," said Joshi.

Parliament adjourned after massive ruckus in Rajya Sabha with Opposition parties accusing marshals of manhandling women parliamentarians in the Upper House. Objecting to the presence of security personnel during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, the opposition staged a walkout. According to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the number of marshals present in the Rajya Sabha exceeded the number of MPs and lamented that women are unsafe even in Parliament. This was countered by the Centre.