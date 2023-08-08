Derek O'Brien Lashes Out Over Rajya Sabha Suspension, Says 'You Cannot Silence Me'

TMC MP Derek O'Brien, on Tuesday, August 8, was suspended by Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for the remainder of the Parliament's Monsoon session for his "unruly behaviour." The Rajya Sabha MP, however, says he will not be silent despite the suspension.

O'Brien engaged in a heated argument with VP Dhankhar following which Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion for his suspension "for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House."

Derek O'Brien refuses to be silent

"You can suspend me. You cannot silence me," the TMC MP tweeted post his suspension from the Parliament. In the upper house today, O'Brien yelled at VP Dhankhar demanding a discussion on the Manipur crisis which irked the latter. Prior to this, O'Brien has been warned several times by the Chairman for his behaviour. VP Dhankhar and O'Brien had a spat even during discussions on the Delhi services bill on Monday, August 7, evening when Dhankhar accused Derek O'Brien of doing "theatrics" in the House to gain publicity during a heated debate on the Delhi Services Bill.

Several opposition leaders including those from the Congress party are demanding PM Narendra Modi's attendance in the Parliament for a discussion on Manipur. "19 days PM @narendramodi has been MISSING IN #Parliament It’s taken the rules of a No Confidence Motion to FINALLY DRAG PM to Lok Sabha. And in #RajyaSabha what’s stopping this heartless government from starting the discussion on #Manipur (sic)," the TMC MP tweeted before the parliamentary discussions earlier this morning.

In a tweet, the Congress party also posed three questions before the PM asking why he has not visited Manipur yet, why did it take him 80 days to speak on the issue and why Manipur CM N Biren Singh has not been sacked?