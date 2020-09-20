Derek O'Brien Physically Heckles Rajya Sabha Chair; Rips Rulebook As Farm Bills Get Passed

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a massive uproar on Sunday, with Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien tearing the rule book in front of the Deputy Chairman as the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 was passed in the Upper House on Sunday.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the voice vote as many MPs attempted to storm the well and heckle the Chair. In the midst of this, TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed. The bill allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets.

Earlier, the house had witnessed a heated debate that on many occasions threatened to spill over, including during Derek O'Brien's own statement that the PM's target of doubling farmers' income would take till at least 2028 and not 2022 as envisioned, while the Congress was up in arms over being called a 'party of dalals', with Anand Sharma demanding an apology from YSRCP MP VV Reddy who had backed the bill and said that there was no reason for Congress it.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

