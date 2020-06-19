Derogatory Tweet: Assam Police Dispatch Team To Nab Garga Chatterjee

Kolkata-based activist Garga Chatterjee has landed in trouble following a controversial tweet regarding Swargadeo Chaolung Sukaphaa, the founder of the Ahom dynasty and also Assam or greater Assam. The tweet has irked controversy throughout the State.

Following widespread reaction on social media, the Assam Police has taken suo moto case under section 153A of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. IPC 153A is non-bailable.

Controversial tweet

Garga had tweeted: "There is a State in India where the "State Day" is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops. This invader is considered a Hero by #China-funded anti-Indian separatist group ULFA (United Liberation Front of Assam) (sic)."

The tweet created a storm on social media, as many demanded his immediate arrest.

It may be mentioned that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has specifically instructed Commissioner of Police, Guwahati MP Gupta, to send a team to Kolkata to arrest Garga Chatterjee and bring him to Guwahati.

Charges are serious

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, MP Gupta said, "We have registered a case and investigation is on. We are sending a team to Kolkata today led by a DCP. We will follow the procedure." Gupta added that the charges are serious as the tweet by Garga Chatterjee promotes communal enmity and disharmony in the society.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is personally following the matter.

A bit of history

The tweet by Garga Chatterjee reflects his poor history. Chaolung Sukaphaa, who established the Ahom Kingdom and built greater Assam by giving autonomy and merging the smaller kingdoms into one umbrella never came from China. He was in fact a Tai Prince originally from Mong Mao, under the erstwhile Kingdom of Thailand now in Myanmar.

The kingdom he established in 1228 existed for 598 years when it annexed into British India through the Yandaboo Treaty of 1826. Chaolung Sukaphaa is held in high esteem across Assam and Northeast and in reverence to his position in Assam's history the honorific Chaolung is generally associated with his name, which means Lord the Great.

