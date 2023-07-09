Desire To Get Real Is Laughable: Assam CM Sarma Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Haryana Visit

Quick links:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (left) and Rahul Gandhi helping farmers plant paddy in Haryana's Sonipat (right).
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's sudden desire and “desperation” to get real is “laughable”.
Sarma was referring to Gandhi’s impromptu stop on Saturday at Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district, where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in agricultural lands.
हमारा अभिमान, भारत के किसान 🌾🇮🇳— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 8, 2023
जन-जन को एकजुट करना है,
सबको साथ लेकर चलना है।
आज हरियाणा के सोनीपत में हमारे अन्नदाता किसानों व मेहनतकश खेत-मज़दूरों से श्री @RahulGandhi ने संवाद किया।
ये कांग्रेस पार्टी की संवेदनशीलता को दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/pnzM7I2jNv
He also claimed that there was “heckling of farmers” as the former Congress president posed with them for photographs. Gandhi took part in paddy sowing, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women labourers working in the fields, said party leaders in Haryana.
Congress stands firmly with farmers! pic.twitter.com/HWWPwHvajA— Congress (@INCIndia) July 9, 2023
Sharing a brief video of Gandhi with farmers, Sarma wrote on Twitter: "The sudden desire of the Prince, and his desperation, to get real is laughable! But in your zeal to get captured by your photo & video team, for God's sake, do not demean the dignity of our Annadatas.
"The heckling of farmers to pose as a 'farmer' is deplorable Mr Gandhi. Get real without the reels," said Sarma, a former Congress leader.
