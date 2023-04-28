'Desperate Congress Stooping To New Low': Sitharaman Slams Kharge's Poisonous Snake Remark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday lashed out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. The row erupted after Kharge while addressing an election rally on Thursday in Karnataka's Kalaburagi said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

FM Sitharaman called the party 'desperate' and said they are making such remarks fearing electoral loss in the poll-bound state. "Congress is desperate as they know they are going to get defeated in Karnataka. Hence, they are giving such statements. Congress has stooped to a new low."

Kharge expresses regret over his remark on PM

Hours after stirring a row, Kharge in a series of tweets expressed his regret over the "poisonous snake" remark on PM Modi stating that it was never his intention to hurt anyone's feelings.

He clarified, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person. but for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention," he said in his tweet.

… अपितु जिस विचारधारा का वो प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं, उसके लिए था।



प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के साथ हमारी लड़ाई निजी लड़ाई नहीं है। वैचारिक लड़ाई है।



मेरा इरादा किसी की भावना आहत करने का नहीं था और अगर ज़ाने अनजाने में किसी की भावना आहत हुई तो ये मेरी मंशा कदापि नहीं थी… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 27, 2023

BJP lashes out at Kharge's remark

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Mallikarjun Kharge for his contentious comments stating that the reason for making such a statement was because no one recognised him (Kharge) as the leader of his party. "Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the party president but nobody considers him that, so he thought of giving a statement which is worse than that given by Sonia Gandhi. Congress should apologise to the nation," Thakur said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also attacked Congress over Kharge’s remark. She said, “Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about the PM... He (Mallikarjun Kharge) clarified that he is attacking the ideology of the BJP. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying that he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India.”

“Statement of Mr Kharge reflects vile politics of the Congress particularly of Gandhi family...” she added.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacted to Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ remark and stated, “There is poison in the mind of Kharge. It is a prejudiced mind towards Narendra Modi Ji and BJP because this kind of thinking comes because of desperation. They have been unable to fight him politically in Parliament outside. And they are seeing that their ship is sinking, so desperately they’re making all these kinds of remarks. Even when Modi ji was Gujarat’s Chief Minister, they made such comments and people have hit them very badly. This time also, this comment will cost dearly to the Congress.”