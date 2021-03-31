'Desperate' Mamata Playing Gotra Card Before Nandigram Polls? Owaisi Calls It Insulting

In the final leg of campaigning for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday revealed that she belongs to the 'Shandilya' gotra - one of the eight highest Brahmin Gotras. Addressing a public rally in the high-stakes assembly constituency of Nandigram, the TMC Supremo said whenever a priest enquires about her gotra (lineage), she replies 'Maa Maati Manush' – the slogan that powered her to victory in 2011. "I am actually Shandilya," she announced.

"During my second campaign, I visited a temple where the priest enquired about my 'gotra'. I told him 'Maa Maati Manush'. This reminds me of my visit to Tripura's Tripureshwari temple where the priest had asked me my 'gotra' and I told him too 'Maa Mati Manush', actually I am Shandilya," the CM said. READ | Mamata admits calling BJP's Nandigram VP; accuses saffron party of creating 'nuisance'

According to Bhagavat Purana, Shandilya was a prominent rishi who originated the 'Shandilya' gotra. By invoking gotras at the political rally, Mamata Banerjee may have attempted to garner the Brahmin support, while also expressing her ‘humility in stating 'Maa Mati Manush' as her gotra at temples.

Opposition lashes out at Banerjee

Criticising the TMC chief for revealing her gotra ahead of elections, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh retorted that the Chief Minister was afraid of losing the elections.

"I never need to say it is my gotra, I write it. But she says it out of fear of losing the election. Mamata Banerjee, please tell me whether Rohingya and infiltrators are also of the Shandilya gotra? Her defeat is certain," said Singh, who uses the prefix "Shandilya" in his Twitter bio.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called out the BJP and TMC for 'invoking Hindutva' during campaign rallies and said the two 'unprincipled parties' are unlikely to succeed. "What should happen to people like me who aren’t Shandilya or Janeudhari (a reference to Rahul Gandhi), aren’t bhakts of certain gods, don’t recite Chalisa or any Path? Every party feels that it has to show its Hindu credentials to win. Unprincipled, insulting & unlikely to succeed.

Battleground Nandigram

The TMC rally comes just days before the second phase of the state assembly elections on April 1. Nandigram is gearing up for a high-profile battle in which Mamata Banerjee will take on her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the rival BJP in December last year.

The elections took an interesting turn after the Chief Minister announced that she will contest from Nandigram this time, and not from her home turf Bhabanipur. While the BJP has pitted Suvendu against Mamata, the Left Front has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee, state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram.

West Bengal elections

A total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of Bankura, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go to polls in the second phase of elections, deciding the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Saturday with an estimated voter turnout of 79.79 per cent.

Voting for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state assembly will take place on April 6, while those for 44 seats in the fourth phase will be held on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)