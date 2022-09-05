Despite EC Clarification, AAP Stages Protest In J&K; Questions Addition Of 25 Lakh Voters

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest outside the Election Commission's (EC) office in Jammu, alleging that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led central government is 'misusing' the election body. Holding the protest, AAP members demanded that fresh polls should be held in J&K, which has not witnessed any elections in the last four years. Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission called for an all-party meeting on Monday.

"The elections have not been held here for four years now, Centre is answerable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They (BJP) want their rule to continue in J&K and run their government. Why the elected representatives are not allowed to assume power and why the democratic process is not being followed?" asked a protesting AAP MLA.

The addition of 25 lakh new voters to the existing voters’ list post the abrogation of Article 370 was also questioned during the protest. Notably, following the success of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, the party in April this year decided to enter into the politics of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of possible elections later this year.

J&K EC calls for all-party meeting today

Reports of over 25 lakh additional voters in Jammu and Kashmir are a "misrepresentation of facts by vested interests", the Union Territory administration said on August 20. Following the controversy, the J&K Election Commission has called for an all-party meeting on Monday, September 5. All major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are invited to take part in the meeting.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar stated that J&K is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. However, the J&K administration after the summary revision of electoral rolls said that the facts and figures are misrepresented.

When will Assembly elections take place in J&K?

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since June 2018, after BJP withdrew its support to Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party-led coalition government. One of the reasons the party cited for withdrawing its support was the “deteriorating security situation” in the erstwhile state.

Despite repeated demands by political parties to conduct Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission on August 8 revised the date for publication of electoral rolls in the Union Territory to November 25. Earlier in May this year, a three-member Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir signed the final order for restructuring Assembly seats in the Union Territory.

In Jammu, the addition of six new seats was recommended by the commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash, taking the total number of seats up from 37 to 43. While the addition of one seat was recommended in Kashmir raising its total number of seats to 47.