Despite Noisy Campaign, AAP Fails To Scale Mountains Of Himachal: Why Did Kejriwal Fail?

With 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal ko...' as its slogan, the Aam Aadmi Party went all out with its campaign in Himachal Pradesh, in a bid to replicate its performance of Punjab. In the beginning of 2022, even before the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, AAP started its campaign in Himachal, with Arvind Kejriwal and co. making multiple trips to the state, and wooing the people with its 'free electricity, free water' promises.

However, with counting underway, it seems the magic of Kejriwal did not impress the 'Aam Aadmi', and the party has failed to scale the mountains and emerge as an alternative to the BJP or the Congress. As per the latest trends, the 'riwaaz' of the power juggle continues between the Congress, and BJP, with the former leading on 40 of the 68 seats. But, what went wrong with AAP, which has neither won nor is leading on even one seat?

What went wrong with AAP in Himachal Pradesh?

While important, Himachal ranked lower than Gujarat for AAP. In the months leading up to the elections, AAP's campaigns in Himachal considerably decreased and Kejriwal's plea--''You have given 30 years to Congress and 17 years to BJP to rule the state, all they did was loot. Just give me five years"-- was lost in the winds.

Gaurav Sharma, AAP's former chief spokesperson in Shimla, who quit the party, and eventually joined the BJP was quoted by reports as reasoning, "I don’t think the party has much interest in Himachal Pradesh. Right now the focus is definitely on Gujarat—Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home."

Besides Sharma, AAP's state president Anoop Kesari joined the BJP, along with senior leaders general secretary Satish Thakur and Una AAP chief Iqbal Singh.

One of the reasons for the shifts may be the tainted image AAP got after the arrest of Satyendra Jain by the CBI in a Rs 4.6 crore money laundering case just at the time when he was organizing the party set-up in Himachal. To make things worse, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022 came under the scanner and led to raids at the residence of Manish Sisodia, who was named accused number in the case, presently, being probed by CBI and ED.

This time, did Congress hurt AAP?

AAP is among the parties that are occasionally labelled as the 'B team' of BJP, and accused of targetting states in which Congress is the saffron party's principal opponent. This was seen in Punjab, and Goa earlier in 2022, and now, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

However, while Congress capitulated in Gujarat, in Himachal, the party put up a tough fight, considering its history of alternating power with the BJP every 5 years.

With its image dented, and leaders jumping ships, the AAP knowing that it may not be able to make a dent in Congress as initially planned, the party may have decided to divert more energies to Gujarat, which the Congress had forsaken and was ripe for the taking.