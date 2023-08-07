Despite SDP Funding, No Development In Backward Taluks Of K’taka: Report

To address the regional imbalances in growth and development in Karnataka, the state had adopted a number of measures. To facilitate the programme, backward taluks had been identified by the DM Nanjundappa committee on regional imbalance, which submitted its report in 2002. The committee recommended funds allocation through a Special Development Plan (SDP) and its utilisation to improve the living standards of people in the backward taluks. The report had identified 114 backward taluks in the state, with a majority of them falling in the Kalyana Karnataka region. However, the proposed SDP aimed to achieve equitable and balanced development of the backward taluks of the state seems to be faltering at the government level.

No economic growth registered for backward taluks: Quarterly report

As many as 10 departments, including social welfare, agriculture and allied departments, rural development and irrigation, are responsible for the implementation of the SDP. The importance of the scheme, however, seems to have been undermined by the election work, followed by the budget preparation of the new government and the emphasis on guaranteed schemes.

While Rs 3,036.18 crore was allocated to the SDP for the current financial year, there has reportedly been no economic growth for the backward taluks registered as per the KDP quarterly progress review report. The Congress government has revised the budget presented by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. CM Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the revised budget in July. While the fund allocation for SDP has not been slashed, the government is yet to focus on the SDP in terms of economic growth.

No statutory protection for grants allocated under SDP

The grants allocated under SDP reportedly lack any statutory protection. In planned and unplanned sectors, only a part is allocated to the SDP instead of sanctioning funds for various departments under the plan. A government official in the know of the development told Republic on condition of anonymity, "No separate grant will be provided for each department but only a sum will be allocated towards SDP and set aside. As a result, the special cell opened for various projects has lost steam. There is apathy in the departments, and a lot of time is wasted in preparing an action plan. By the time the action plan is approved and implemented, we will enter the last quarter of the financial year."

Taluks yet to see the expected development

The Nanjundappa committee had allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the project earlier. An additional Rs 16,000 crore has been allocated to the department. It was recommended that the sum be spent within a time frame of eight years.

Alleging that the developmental project has failed to take off as planned, Narasimhamurthy, a social activist, told Republic, "The SDP has been extended for an additional two years, making it a total of 10 years, beyond the stipulated deadline. The expenditure has also shot beyond the recommended amount. Despite the extended time frame and the increased budget, the identified taluks have not seen the expected development."

Comprehensive, balanced development yet to be achieved: Report

A study submitted in 2014 by the Multidisciplinary Development Research Institute, Dharwad, noted that the number of backward taluks had come down from 114 to 109. The number of most backward taluks had come down from 41 to 34, said the study. The study, however, noted that the number of backward taluks has gone down by only one step, thus suggesting that the taluks have not seen a comprehensive, balanced development as envisaged under the SDP.

Elaborating on the alleged lack of development under the SDP, Dr Raghav Shetty, an economic expert specialising in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR), said, “In 2017, Siddaramaiah continued with the SDP at the insistence of ministers and MLAs from backward taluks. Later, it went ahead during the tenure of BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. Meanwhile. A comprehensive study and evaluation of the performance of the SDP has been conducted, but the results are yet to show."

Only Rs 50 crore of Rs 3,036.18 crore allocated for FY 2023-24 spent till June-end

In the last financial year (2022-23), Rs 3,099.77 crore was allocated to the SDP. In the first quarter, a grant of Rs 160 crore was allocated, of which Rs 178.56 crore was spent.

For the current financial year (2023-24), while Rs 3,036.18 crore was allocated to SDP, only Rs 50 crore has been spent till June-end. "Not a single penny has been spent on this grant given to the social welfare department. The quarterly progress report shows another setback in development,” a source told Republic on condition of anonymity.

The financial resources of the guarantee schemes have been set. The government has hinted that the rest of the development projects will be sluggish this time. While funds have been allocated towards SDP on paper, there is no clarity on the actual amount allocated. The 10 departments responsible for the implementation of the SDP are in the phase of preparing an action plan to take the project forward, sources in the planning department said.