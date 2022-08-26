A day after Supreme Court disclosed that no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware was detected in any of the 29 mobile devices examined by its constituted expert technical committee, senior advocate Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the Central government and continues the tirade over Pegaus row.

Kapil Sibal targets Centre over Pegasus

On Thursday, the three-judge apex bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana observed that there was inclusive evidence of the presence of Pegasus spyware in any of the 29 phones scanned by the Pegasus panel, Some malware was found in five phones but nothing conclusive to show it was Pegasus. The bench also noted that the committee informed the court that the Central government wasn't cooperative in its probe. "Centre has not cooperated".

Responding to the SC's observation, Kapil Sibal took it to Twitter and claimed that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee observed that the Government refused to cooperate in the probe as often non-cooperation is considered evidence of guilt. He further stated that as per panel 5 of the 29 phones examined were possibly infected with some malware but did not specify whether it was a pegasus. He further advised that it is time for the government to come clean!

Pegasus



Supreme Court appointed Committee observed that the Government refused to cooperate in the probe



5 of the 29 phones were infected with some malware



Often non-cooperation is evidence of guilt



Time for government to come clean! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 26, 2022

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala spoke to Republic TV and said "some people are unfortunately infected with the malware of lies. Those who are infected always lie when the Court comes out with its rule whether it is Central Vista, Rafale, or now Pegasus. Instead of apologising that why the entire session of parliament was allowed to go to waste and hijacked over a nonissue. Why in the name of snoop gate you reduced yourself to stoopgate?

"These people tried to undermine India's democracy. You wasted 225 crores of taxpayers' money by hijacking the Parliament session on the issue of Pegasus. A fake issue which is completely disproven, now Kapil Sibal continuing this tirade and this is what they do. They continue to lie despite Supreme Court's order, just like Rahul Gandhi lied about Rafale's judgment and later had to apologise. These are thier standard tactics, malware of India Virodh, and lies that unfortunately Kapil Sibal is infected with

What is Pegasus Snoopgate?

In July 2021, a French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. A report by sixteen media houses claimed that of the 50,000 numbers, 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients.

As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

On October 27, 2021, the Supreme Court appointed a technical committee to probe these allegations. Maintaining that privacy is important for all citizens, the CJI affirmed that the restrictions can be imposed only to safeguard national security.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)