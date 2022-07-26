Detained Congress Leaders Released By Delhi Police; Say 'Opposition Leaders Are Targeted'

After the Delhi Police on July 26 detained Rahul Gandhi along with other party MPs and leaders at Vijay Chowk for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital, they were all released later on Tuesday evening. This took place in the wake of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning in the National Herald case.

Speaking to Republic Media Network after getting released, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain said, "It is very clear that the government wants to somehow see that the leaders of opposition are defamed. All opposition leaders are targeted, one after the other, and some are even blackmailed to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The moment they join BJP, they don't get any summons or notices from the central agency. The only way they think they can humiliate opposition leaders is by calling them to ED offices and giving notices."

He added, "We are ready for discussion with the Government. Do you think price rise should not be discussed? Do you think fuel prices should not be discussed? Do you think falling of the Rupee should not be discussed? These are the real issues. Even if Nirmala Sitharaman is unwell, there are other Union Ministers who can respond and debate."

Rahul Gandhi Detained For Violating Section 144

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police detained Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk along with other party MPs for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital. The Congress had organised a massive protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk and then to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the wake of Sonia Gandhi's second round of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Congress workers staged a Satyagraha across the country. Several protesters gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi. Congress MPs were seen marching from the Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against Sonia Gandhi's quizzing by the ED in the National Herald case.

While speaking to media, Congress leader and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We're protesting as per the instruction of the police. All of this is a conspiracy by PM Modi & Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices. We won't be scared, our fight will continue.”

Image: PTI, Republic World