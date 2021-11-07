Following the unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya's statue, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his dedication to transforming the sacred site of Kedarnath. Gowda also expressed pride in the fact that the endeavour has a Karnataka connection, as the statue was carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the black schist was excavated in the Mysuru district's HD Kote.

"I am deeply moved to see the very impressive black schist statue of the great saint Sri Adi Shankaracharya being unveiled by you in Kedarnath on November 5," Gowda said in a letter to PM Modi. "I congratulate you for the dedication you have shown to the transformation of the holy site," he added.

The JD(S) supremo stated that he is a devoted follower of Adi Shankaracharya's Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, which is one of Adi Shankaracharya's four cardinal centres. The former Prime Minister praised the Sringeri Math's 'inclusiveness,' saying it has served as a spiritual advisor to many monarchs and countries over the years.

Former PM Deve Gowda praises PM Modi

"The glorious tradition of the Math's guidance has continued to the present day. The Sringeri Math, personally for me, has been a refined symbol of inter-faith harmony," Gowda noted. The statue, which stands 12 feet tall and weighs 28 tonnes, was placed on a restored samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, a major Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayas.

The Adi Shankaracharya statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, took Arun Yogiraj, the artist behind the 3D sculpture, nine months of continuous work. Adi Guru Shankaracharya's 12-foot statue was crafted from chlorite schist stone, which is noted for its ability to withstand rain, sunlight, and harsh weather.

After being destroyed in the Uttarakhand floods of 2013, Adi Shankaracharya's Samadhi was rebuilt. Adi Shankaracharya was born in the Indian state of Kerala. He was an eighth-century Indian mystic and philosopher who established Advaita Vedanta teaching and made a great contribution to Hinduism's unification by establishing four "mathas" throughout India. Adi Shankaracharya's life was marked by the establishment of one of the four mathas, Jyotir Math, in Chamoli district, as well as the idol in Badrinath. In addition, he attained samadhi in Kedarnath.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Twitter/@JoshiPralhad