After the Parliament Monsoon session came to a dramatic on Wednesday, former PM HD Deve Gowda said that leaders from both sides need to come together for the upcoming session in November. During the session, the House saw a continuous uproar by the opposition against the Centre and other issues.

The Parliament Monsoon Session which was scheduled to conclude on August 13 has been concluded two days ahead on Wednesday due to a continuous ruckus created by the opposition. Speaking on the matter, Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) President HD Deve Gowda urged for unified proceedings in the upcoming session in November.

"I don't want to blame anybody but House must function." All senior leaders of both sides must come together to run the parliament proceedings in the upcoming session in November", he told ANI.

His statement came under the view of a disturbing and tumultuous session.

Reacting to the situation, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down in the house on Wednesday due to the continuous protest done by the opposition causing a disturbance in the 'temple of democracy'. Also, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that he was very hurt by the ruckus created by the leaders.

Further, Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed opposition party leaders for creating disruptions during the proceedings, particularly focused on the behaviour of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa who threw a file at the Chair in the House.

Parliament Monsoon Assembly session

The Parliament Monsoon Session started on July 19 and was supposed to end on August 13. The House was adjourned earlier due to the continuous protests by the opposition over the Pegasus Controversy, Farm Laws, Constitution Amendment Bill followed by sloganeering, whistling, and throwing paper in the House.

Earlier, three bills were passed in the House without any discussions which also led to further protests by the leaders. The opposition disrupted the monsoon session and has not allowed the government to debate on several significant bills, the BJP government had alleged. The productivity of the houses has been marred by the ruckus created by the opposition, every other day of the current session, the central government had alleged earlier.

(Image Credits: PTI)